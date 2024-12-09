Stop by the SUB Courtyard to get free coffee and donuts and get a chance to meet your Student Success Specialists from HSI Initiatives and Student Engagement. Student Success Specialists are here to provide all Texas Tech students support in any way we can in order to help them succeed and attain their goal of graduation and/or continuation to graduate school.

Posted:

9/12/2024



Originator:

Nick Harpster



Email:

Nick.Harpster@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Access and Engagement



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 9/12/2024



Location:

SUB Courtyard



