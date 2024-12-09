TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Success is Sweet - Hispanic Serving Institution Week Event
Stop by the SUB Courtyard to get free coffee and donuts and get a chance to meet your Student Success Specialists from HSI Initiatives and Student Engagement. Student Success Specialists are here to provide all Texas Tech students support in any way we can in order to help them succeed and attain their goal of graduation and/or continuation to graduate school.
9/12/2024

Nick Harpster

Nick.Harpster@ttu.edu

Office of Access and Engagement

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Date: 9/12/2024

SUB Courtyard

