Hey Raiders! TTU ColorStack is partnering with Dell Technologies to bring y'all great information in the best way possible. If you're interested in gaining pro-points for lab, hearing about all the options available to you at Dell Technologies, AND enjoying a bite to eat, come stop by Petroleum Engineering Room 110 on Wednesday, September 11th at 6:30 pm! Bring your resume for insight on improvements and professional tips and tricks for how to ace an interview. Don't forget this is a great chance to network too! Hope to see y'all there!

ColorStack is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/11/2024



Originator:

Jordan Bonaldo



Email:

jbonaldo@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 9/11/2024



Location:

Petroleum Engineering Room 110



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

