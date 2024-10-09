Music Without Borders, in collaboration with Texas Tech Up & Up Ambassadors, invites you to an exciting warehouse gathering as we work to bring DJ Matroda to Texas Tech. Enjoy:
- 5 of West Texas' Best DJs spinning House, Techno, Bass & any format they want!
- Exclusive Merch Giveaways and surprise performances throughout the night
Location: The venue's address will be emailed to ticket holders on the day of the event
Date: [Friday, September 13th]
Time: [8:00 PM to 3:00 AM]
GA Presale: Secure your spot for just $15! Tickets available here or via the link in our instragram bio.
Group Discounts: DM @ttu_upandup or @red_ravers on Instagram for group discount details (5+ attendees).
Join us for a night of great music and good vibes while helping us bring Matroda to Texas Tech. See you there!
Sponsored by: Music Without Borders & Texas Tech Up & Up Ambassadors & Forever Eternal Events & Red Ravers
Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Music Without Borders.