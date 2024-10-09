Music Without Borders, in collaboration with Texas Tech Up & Up Ambassadors, invites you to an exciting warehouse gathering as we work to bring DJ Matroda to Texas Tech. Enjoy:

5 of West Texas' Best DJs spinning House, Techno, Bass & any format they want!

Exclusive Merch Giveaways and surprise performances throughout the night

Location: The venue's address will be emailed to ticket holders on the day of the event

Date: [Friday, September 13th]

Time: [8:00 PM to 3:00 AM]

GA Presale: Secure your spot for just $15! Tickets available here or via the link in our instragram bio.

Group Discounts: DM @ttu_upandup or @red_ravers on Instagram for group discount details (5+ attendees).

Join us for a night of great music and good vibes while helping us bring Matroda to Texas Tech. See you there!

Sponsored by: Music Without Borders & Texas Tech Up & Up Ambassadors & Forever Eternal Events & Red Ravers



Music Without Borders is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Music Without Borders.