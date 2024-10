Join us as Bradley Vigil discusses the critical role of academic outreach in promoting collaboration and innovation. This conversation will delve into the significance of partnerships between academia and different sectors, emphasizing how networking can effectively tackle complex societal issues.

Posted:

10/14/2024



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism



Event Information

Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 10/30/2024



Location:

Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism (Library room 305)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental