Campus Access & Engagement invites students and the campus community to a free Q&A student session with the award-winning ABC News National Correspondent and US Army Reserve Officer, Stephanie Ramos, Thursday, September 12th from 3:00-4:00 p.m. in the TTU Student Enrichment Center .

Refreshments will be provided. RSVP is required: https: //forms.office.com/r/T4nNZT886v