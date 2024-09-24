Film Screening

Black Printmakers of Washington, DC : Percy A. Martin and Michael B. Platt

Tuesday, September 24th at 6:30 PM in RM Art - B01 (film running time 26 minutes)

Film directed by Susan J. Goldman (Director of Printmaking Legacy Project) - Susan J. Goldman; Susan J. Goldman will be present to discuss the project after the screening.





Susan J. Goldman Bio (from Galerie Myrtis - Fine Art & Advisory) - Susan J. Goldman, artist, master printmaker, curator and filmmaker, is Founding Director of Printmaking Legacy Project ®, (PLP®) a non-profit based dedicated to the documentation, preservation and conservation of printmaking practice and history. She is curator for Forward Press: 21stAmerican Printmaking, PLP®’s premier 2019 major national print exhibition for the greater Washington DC community, at the American University Museum, Katzen Center for the Arts. Goldman is also Founding Director of Lily Press®, which began as a private studio in 2000. Her first collaborative projects included Elizabeth Catlett, and most recently for Sam Gilliam, Sylvia Snowden, Keiko Hara. Goldman received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Indiana University-Bloom­ington in 1981, and a Master of Fine Arts from Arizona State University-Tem­pe, in 1984.

Black Printmakers of Washington, DC (Narrator - Susan Stamberg and Producer & Director - Susan J. Goldman) highlights the activism and art practice of Black printmakers in Washington, DC. School of Art is hosting a screening of the film on September 24th at 6:30 PM in RM Art B-01.

Washington, D.C. has a rich history of Black owned printmaking workshops where artists thrived and formed community. Before the 1970's, Black artists had few opportunities to own their own studios, and showcase their art. Percy Martin and Michael Platt's story is part of a larger history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 expanded the number of Black owned businesses. Martin, founded WD Printmaking Workshop in 1972. Platt established "Platt Studios" in 1989.





Printmakers Percy A. Martin and Michael B. Platt, participated in pivotal political movements, having significant impact on American art and arts education. This documentary provides personal accounts of their history, training, involvement with the development of print departments, studios, and their art.





