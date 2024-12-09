TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are you a Frontline Supervisor? This ON-Campus Conference is for You!

This conference is intended for front-line or first-level supervisors who spend the majority of their day working directly with the employees they oversee. The front-line supervisors and their teams are often closest to their departmental operations.  Register by Friday October 11th, at https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/FST/.  Program cost is $25.00.  The conference will be held on Thursday, October 24th from 8:30 to 4:00, breakfast and lunch will be provided. 

 

Conference Agenda: 

 

  • Coaching Forward: Creating intentional development opportunities Todd Phillips/Senior Director, Talent Management
  • Change Your Way: Developing a proactive approach to increase change readiness. Stephanie West/Director, HR Talent Development 
  • Going the Extra Smile: Elevating the customer service experience. Elizabeth Hansen/Assistant Director, HR Talent Development 
  • A Happy Crew Begins with You: Promoting a positive work environment. Laura Koleva/Senior Training Specialist, HR Talent Development
  • Lunch and Keynote Speaker: “YOUnity Begins with You” by Ashley Smalley
