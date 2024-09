Alpha Phi Omega - Beta Sigma is invited interested people to join them at At'l Do Farms' Corn Maze this Saturday, September 14th as part of their Rush program. Event starts at 6, ends at closing.

Alpha Phi Omega - Beta Sigma is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 9/14/2024



At'l Do Farms, 6323 FM1294, Lubbock, TX 79415



