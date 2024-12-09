September 19th at 6:00 PM CDT over ZOOM

The Whitacre College of Engineering Outreach Program will be hosting a virtual referee training for one our biggest robotics programs,. This training will take place. Attendees will get to learn about, the robot game, and what being a referee is all about.





No robotics experience required and we welcome Tech students and employees from a diverse set of backgrounds to participate! Join us in making a impact on the future leaders and innovators of STEM!









Questions about this event can be sent to: garrett.smith@ttu.edu