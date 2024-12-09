Are you passionate about fitness, teaching, and leading others toward their goals? Texas Tech is looking for Group Fitness Instructors, and the deadline to sign up for trainings are THIS FRIDAY, September 13th, 2024!





Whether you love to learn, lead, or inspire others, this is the perfect opportunity to become part of our growing FitWell family! If you're ready to take the next step and make a difference in our community, don't miss out!





Email Gabriella.perez@ttu.edu for more information on how to become a group fitness instructor at Texas Tech University Recreation Center!





Strive for Greatness, Together at Texas Tech!