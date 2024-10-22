Because table manners (or lack thereof ) matter!

Have you ever sat down to a formal meal and wondered "Why do I need all of these forks?" Perhaps you've thought, "Is this my drink or the person's sitting next to me?" If so, then our etiquette dinner will put you at ease.

Our etiquette coach, Brenda Becknell, will guide you through a 4-course meal to learn the ins-and-outs of formal dining. This event is designed to be fun and interactive, but most importantly to improve your confidence level in any professional dining situation.

Check-in for the dinner will begin at 5:30 pm; the event starts promptly at 6:30 pm. Be sure to wear your best business professional outfit. If you do not have one, stop by the University Career Center's Career Closet!





Please note that we will strive to accommodate dietary restrictions, however, a request for such must be indicated by emailing Angie Haney at angie.haney@ttu.edu by October 15, 2024. We cannot guarantee accommodations will be met after this date.

Fall 2024 Etiquette Dinner | Events | University Career Center | TTU