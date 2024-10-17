At NASA, we explore the extraordinary every day and our work is more than just a profession—it’s a lifelong pursuit and a passion. NASA offers several opportunities for students to undertake meaningful and challenging projects that truly make an impact on humanity. NASA’s internship programs provide training, mentoring, and career development opportunities while working with the best science, engineering, financial, information technology and business minds in the world.

To learn more about this program, join us October 17th in Holden Hall between 1:00pm to 3:45pm. If you have any questions, please contact Lauren Swanson (lauren.swanson@ttu.edu) or Allison McCain (allison.mccain@ttu.edu).