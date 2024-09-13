TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SIGMA DELTA PI: LUBBOCK SPANISH DAY

CHAPTER ALPHA PHI


SIGMA DELTA PI


National COLLEGIATE Hispanic Honor Society


LUBBOCK SPANISH DAY!


THEME: Variety in the Spanish Language: Linguistic Features

Specific to Different Spanish-Speaking Countries

PANELISTS: Native Speakers from Different Countries


6:00 – 7:00 PM ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95236547820?pwd=NwwlrhfFPmUaeA89Jot

GyPZiIsp7y9.1


Meeting ID: 952 3654 7820

Passcode: 744950


Moderator: Melissa Moreno, President

texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com


Sigma Delta Pi Chapter Alpha Phi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
9/13/2024

Originator:
Obed Beltran

Email:
obbeltra@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/13/2024

Location:
Zoom:https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95236547820?pwd=NwwlrhfFPmUaeA89Jot GyPZiIsp7y9.1


Categories