CHAPTER ALPHA PHI

SIGMA DELTA PI

National COLLEGIATE Hispanic Honor Society

LUBBOCK SPANISH DAY!

THEME: Variety in the Spanish Language: Linguistic Features Specific to Different Spanish-Speaking Countries PANELISTS: Native Speakers from Different Countries

6:00 – 7:00 PM ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95236547820?pwd=NwwlrhfFPmUaeA89Jot GyPZiIsp7y9.1

Meeting ID: 952 3654 7820 Passcode: 744950

Moderator: Melissa Moreno, President texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com

Sigma Delta Pi Chapter Alpha Phi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/13/2024



Originator:

Obed Beltran



Email:

obbeltra@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/13/2024



Location:

Zoom:https://texastech.zoom.us/j/95236547820?pwd=NwwlrhfFPmUaeA89Jot GyPZiIsp7y9.1



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

