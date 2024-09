TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour is coming to Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, March 22! Tickets are scheduled to go on sale through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock (AXS Tickets) at 11am Thursday, Sept. 19, online at axs.com, and by phone at 806-770-2000.

You can be one of the first to purchase tickets with 20% off savings with this special pre-sale opportunity! Going live Wednesday, September 18 at 10am until Thursday, September 19 at 10am CT! Click here and use code TOBYTECH to purchase your pre-sale tickets! Posted:

