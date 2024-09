The best-selling duo of all time and one of country music’s most beloved acts, Brooks & Dunn is bringing the first leg of their Neon Moon Tour to Lubbock on March 13, 2025! TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! Get your tickets HERE ! Posted:

9/13/2024



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 3/13/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment