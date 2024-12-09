

You can purchase tickets at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/43657044/ttu-som-eva-browning-artist-series-lubbock-the-buddy-holly-hall-crickets-theater?partner_id=100

As part of the Eva Browning Artist in Residence position at Texas Tech University, the School of Music is pleased to announce the Eva Browning Guest Artist Series, a concert series featuring Texas Tech's Artist in Residence Piano Professor Daniel del Pino, prominent guest artists and chamber ensembles. In this first concert, he will be joined by internationally acclaimed cellist Amit Peled for a program of music by Grieg, Fauré, Bruch and Strauss. Entrance is free for all TTU students and SoM faculty. Posted:

9/12/2024



Originator:

Daniel del Pino



Email:

ddelpino@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music





