TCMA is a creative multi-media production club here on campus, open to anyone at the university! While we cover various mediums, we primarily focus on film with the intention of planning, producing, and distributing a short film throughout the year! More on this and other activities/workshops are covered at our weekly meetings on Tuesdays.



For tonight's meeting, we will be diving into the fascinating topic and art of storytelling and some themes that fall under it, creating a meaningful narrative. Getting involved in TCMA is a great way to connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about media and an efficient way to build your resume, enhance your portfolio, and get some experience under your belt.



We hope to see you there!



When: September 17th, 6:30 PM

Where: MCOM 168 Tech Creative Media Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.



9/17/2024



Jacqueline Peters



jacqpete@ttu.edu



Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 9/17/2024



Location:

168 Media & Communication Building



