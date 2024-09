Apply Here Apply to be a Community Advisor today!

Benefits Free room and matador meal plan

$200 monthly stipend

transferable skills Requirements Must have lived on campus for 2 semesters prior to August 2025 (current first year students are eligible)

Minimum enrollment 12 undergraduate credit hours or 9 graduate credit hours

Maintain a minimum of 2.25 semester GPA and 2.5 cumulative GPA



For questions contact housing.rl.jobs@ttu.edu Posted:

9/27/2024



Originator:

Luke J Ellison



Email:

Luke.J.Ellison@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





