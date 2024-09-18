TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Interested in Being a Community Advisor?
If your are on the fence about applying to be a Community Advisor this session is for you! We are here to provide you with information on what it means to be a Community Advisor and how to apply. All First Time Applicants need to attend at least one session. after or before applying. Come on down and join us. 


  • September 24th 7PM-8PM Chitwood Weymouth Complex Classroom 


Are you Ready to Apply? 

Apply Here


Benefits
  • Free room and matador meal plan 
  • $200 monthly stipend 
  • transferable skills
Requirements 
  • Must have lived on campus for 2 semesters prior to August 2025 (current first year students are eligible)
  • Minimum enrollment 12 undergraduate credit hours or 9 graduate credit hours 
  • Maintain a minimum of 2.25 semester GPA and 2.5 cumulative GPA
Apply by October 4 with Resume, Cover Letter and list of 3 references

For questions contact housing.rl.jobs@ttu.edu

 
