If your are on the fence about applying to be a Community Advisor this session is for you! We are here to provide you with information on what it means to be a Community Advisor and how to apply. All First Time Applicants need to attend at least one session. after or before applying. Come on down and join us.
Benefits
- Free room and matador meal plan
- $200 monthly stipend
- transferable skills
Requirements
- Must have lived on campus for 2 semesters prior to August 2025 (current first year students are eligible)
- Minimum enrollment 12 undergraduate credit hours or 9 graduate credit hours
- Maintain a minimum of 2.25 semester GPA and 2.5 cumulative GPA
Apply by October 4 with Resume, Cover Letter and list of 3 references