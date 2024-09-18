If your are on the fence about applying to be a Community Advisor this session is for you! We are here to provide you with information on what it means to be a Community Advisor and how to apply. All First Time Applicants need to attend at least one session. after or before applying. Come on down and join us.

Virtual Join Here September 20th 3PM-4PM

September 24th 7PM-8PM Chitwood Weymouth Complex Classroom

Virtual Join Here October 1st 12PM-1PM

Virtual Join Here October 4th 4PM-5PM Apply Here Are you Ready to Apply?

Benefits Free room and matador meal plan

$200 monthly stipend

transferable skills Requirements Must have lived on campus for 2 semesters prior to August 2025 (current first year students are eligible)

Minimum enrollment 12 undergraduate credit hours or 9 graduate credit hours

Maintain a minimum of 2.25 semester GPA and 2.5 cumulative GPA



For questions contact housing.rl.jobs@ttu.edu Apply by October 4 with Resume, Cover Letter and list of 3 references Posted:

9/18/2024



Luke J Ellison



Luke.J.Ellison@ttu.edu



University Student Housing





Student Employment/Career Opportunities

