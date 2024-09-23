If your are on the fence about applying to be a Community Advisor this session is for you! We are here to provide you with information on what it means to be a Community Advisor and how to apply. All First Time Applicants need to attend at least one session. after or before applying. Come on down and join us.

September 24th 7PM-8PM Chitwood Weymouth Complex Classroom

Virtual Join Here October 1st 12PM-1PM

Virtual Join Here October 4th 4PM-5PM Apply Here Are you Ready to Apply?

Benefits Free room and matador meal plan

$200 monthly stipend

transferable skills Requirements Must have lived on campus for 2 semesters prior to August 2025 (current first year students are eligible)

Minimum enrollment 12 undergraduate credit hours or 9 graduate credit hours

Maintain a minimum of 2.25 semester GPA and 2.5 cumulative GPA



For questions contact housing.rl.jobs@ttu.edu Apply by October 4 with Resume, Cover Letter and list of 3 references Posted:

9/23/2024



Originator:

Luke J Ellison



Email:

Luke.J.Ellison@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Student Employment/Career Opportunities

