Discover the Skyviews Dinner Series: Eight Unique Culinary Journeys Await!

Skyviews is excited to unveil our Dinner Series Nights, featuring eight exclusive events: Top Floor Bistro – October 2, 2024 The Brazen Fork – October 9, 2024 Raiderland Cajun Cafe – October 16, 2024 Bavarian Haus – October 23, 2024 Mama Mia Trattoria – October 30, 2024 Reds Rustic Wedge – November 6, 2024 Flame & Fowl – November 13, 2024 Tuscan Tavolo – November 20, 2024 Reservations are open on OpenTable. For menu details, dates, and times, visit Skyviews Dinner Series. Stay connected for updates, event news, and giveaways: follow us at @ttuhrm and @ttuskyviewsrestaurant. Don’t miss these extraordinary dining experiences! Posted:

9/23/2024



Originator:

McKinna Nichols



Email:

mcnichol@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





