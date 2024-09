Where: Student Union Building Lubbock Room



Time: 7:00 PM What: TOR Table Talks Bible StudyWhere: Student Union Building Lubbock RoomWhen: Every Other Wednesday - September 4th, September 18th, October 2nd, October 16, October 30th, November 13th, November 27thTime: 7:00 PM

Tree of Restoration is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

David Sobo



David.M.Sobo@ttu.edu



N/A





Student Organization