Black Printmakers of Washington, DC (Narrator - Susan Stamberg and Producer & Director - Susan J. Goldman) – Film Screening

Tuesday, September 24th at 6:30 PM (film running time 26 minutes)

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art

Black Printmakers of Washington, DC (Narrator - Susan Stamberg and Producer & Director - Susan J. Goldman) highlights the activism and art practice of Black printmakers in Washington, DC. School of Art is hosting a screening of the film on September 24th at 6:30 PM in RM Art B-01.

Washington, D.C. has a rich history of Black owned printmaking workshops where artists thrived and formed community. Before the 1970's, Black artists had few opportunities to own their own studios, and showcase their art. Percy Martin and Michael Platt's story is part of a larger history. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 expanded the number of Black owned businesses. Martin, founded WD Printmaking Workshop in 1972. Platt established "Platt Studios" in 1989.





Printmakers Percy A. Martin and Michael B. Platt, participated in pivotal political movements, having significant impact on American art and arts education. This documentary provides personal accounts of their history, training, involvement with the development of print departments, studios, and their art.





In Memoriam: Michael B. Platt 1943- 2019

Michael passed away, at the peak of his career prior to the opening of his 2019 retrospective, Michael B. Platt & Carol A. Beane: Influences and Connections, at the American University Art Museum, in Washington D.C.

Printmaking Legacy Project® all rights reserved 2023. www.printmakinglegacyproject.org

contact: Susan J. Goldman, susangoldman@lilypress.com, 301-613-8457

