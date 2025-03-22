TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour 2025 is coming to Lubbock's United Supermarkets Arena Saturday, March 22!

What’s it like to have an epic dance party with thousands of new friends? Experience it live at TobyMac’s Hits Deep 2025! With a stellar lineup that includes TobyMac, Crowder, CAIN, Ryan Stevenson, and Terrian, this show promises to be an unforgettable night like no other.

Tickets are on sale now through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock at axs.com , and by phone 806-770-2000 or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (box office hours 10am-4pm Monday – Friday). Posted:

Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 3/22/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



