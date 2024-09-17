|
This week on The Pit Lane w will go in depth on the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and news/Predictions for the coming week. Following this weeks race announcements, if time permits, we will go onto next weeks race and news. So please join us at 5pm every Tuesday on the KTXT 88.1 Website or on the radio on the 88.1 station.
9/16/2024
Hunter Price
huprice@ttu.edu
N/A
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 9/17/2024
KTXT Website or 88.1 Radio Channel
