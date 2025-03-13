TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Brooks & Dunn @ USA Mar 13, 2025
The best-selling duo of all time and one of country music’s most beloved acts, Brooks & Dunn are kicking off their Neon Moon Tour in Lubbock, Texas on March 13! Adding to the excitement, renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy will accompany Brooks & Dunn on the Neon Moon Tour in 2025.

Tickets are on sale now, while supplies last, through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock at axs.com, and by phone 806-770-2000 or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (box office hours 10am-4pm Monday – Friday).
12/9/2024

Sophia Scholz

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

United Supermarkets Arena

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 3/13/2025

United Supermarkets Arena

