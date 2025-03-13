The best-selling duo of all time and one of country music’s most beloved acts, Brooks & Dunn are kicking off their Neon Moon Tour in Lubbock, Texas on March 13! Adding to the excitement, renowned country rocker David Lee Murphy will accompany Brooks & Dunn on the Neon Moon Tour in 2025.

Tickets are on sale now, while supplies last, through Select-a-Seat of Lubbock at axs.com , and by phone 806-770-2000 or in person at the Select-a-Seat box office at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center (box office hours 10am-4pm Monday – Friday). Posted:

12/9/2024



Sophia Scholz



Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



United Supermarkets Arena



Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 3/13/2025



United Supermarkets Arena



Arts & Entertainment

