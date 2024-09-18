The MINDSPA provides Texas Tech enrolled students, faculty, and staff a space for deliberate and intentional relaxation and stress management. Equipped with many features and tools to help you relax your body and calm your mind.

The MINDSPA provides a comfortable and private space for stress reducing activities, that isn't always easy to find on a busy campus. There is no cost associated with using the room, and you dont need to be in therapy to use the room!



To book an appointment call 742.3674

Click to see more about what features the room has:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/scc/self-help-resources/mindspa/