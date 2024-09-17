Hello, the TTU SACNAS chapter is holding our first general meeting of the year. Our theme is "Fishing for Members" so come on out and see what we are all about and bring a friend! We will have snacks and will also have an election official present to register people to vote before the election in November. Come see us and lets make a better future for ourselves and the next generation of scientist.

9/16/2024



Jeff Bernard



jefberna@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 9/17/2024



Doak hall room 100



