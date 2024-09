Faculty and Staff: Do you need an updated headshot?

Who: Faculty and Staff (no students, please) What: Professional studio portraits When: Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024; 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Where: Student Union Building, Lubbock Room (124) No prior registration required. Simply show up on October 2nd between 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and photos will be shot first come, first served. If you cannot attend this offering, another photo session is planned for next semester. Questions? Email ashley.rodgers@ttu.edu. Posted:

9/23/2024



Originator:

Ashley Rodgers



Email:

ashley.rodgers@ttu.edu



Department:

Marketing and Communications



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/2/2024



Location:

Student Union Building - Lubbock Room (124)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

Employee Announcements