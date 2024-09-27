Please join us for a pop-up coaching event talking all things happiness! Coaches will be available for mini sessions focused on what brings you joy and how to turn up your happiness. Come see what life coaching is all about and how it can help you get to where you want to be.

Posted:

9/20/2024



Originator:

Claudea Hernandez



Email:

Claudea.Hernandez@ttu.edu



Department:

Univ Coaching and Studen Achievemnt



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 9/27/2024



Location:

Between Architecture & COMC Building



Categories

Departmental

