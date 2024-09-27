|
Please join us for a pop-up coaching event talking all things happiness! Coaches will be available for mini sessions focused on what brings you joy and how to turn up your happiness. Come see what life coaching is all about and how it can help you get to where you want to be.
9/20/2024
Claudea Hernandez
Claudea.Hernandez@ttu.edu
Univ Coaching and Studen Achievemnt
Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2024
Between Architecture & COMC Building
