Turn Up Your Happiness
Please join us for a pop-up coaching event talking all things happiness! Coaches will be available for mini sessions focused on what brings you joy and how to turn up your happiness. Come see what life coaching is all about and how it can help you get to where you want to be. 
9/20/2024

Claudea Hernandez

Claudea.Hernandez@ttu.edu

Univ Coaching and Studen Achievemnt

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2024

Between Architecture & COMC Building

