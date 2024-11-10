Have you ever felt like you don't belong or deserve to be here? Ever felt angry that no one else in your family understands what it is like to be a college student?

Come join us for our first support group of the semester!





This group is open to all students and will have its first meeting on Friday October 11, from 11am-12pm. We will meet in the Student Enrichment Center located at 2533 15th Street Lubbock, Tx.





If you have any questions, please contact Samantha Gonzalez (samantha.s.gonzalez@ttu.edu).

This group is aimed to increase student belonging at Texas Tech and provide a space to discuss the stressors of being a first-gen student. You'll get support from other first-gen students and learn about resources and tips to succeed as a Red Raider!