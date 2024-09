Break Out of the Box during Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a fitness class hosted by RISE and UREC. All fitness levels are welcome! Come break a sweat and stand together for an an important cause. Before and after class get resources from our trained RISE Peer Educators.

RISE Peer Educators is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/26/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/3/2024



Location:

UREC



