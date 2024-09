Find our RISE Peer Educators around campus for our version of "What Would You Do?" You'll be asked real-life scenarios and challenged to think about how you would respond in situations that require stepping in. Stop by, share your thoughts, and learn how to be an active bystander in your community.

RISE Peer Educators is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/20/2024



Elizabeth Perry



eliperry@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/4/2024



Around Campus



Student Organization