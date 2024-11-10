Sirviendo a los Estudiantes Title V Grant presents: Monthly First-Gen Support Group. Have you ever felt like you don't belong or deserve to be here? Ever felt angry that no one else in your family understands what it is like to be a college student? Come join our first support group of the semester tomorrow, Oct 11! This group is aimed to increase student belonging at Texas Tech and provide a space to discuss the stressors of being a first-gen student. You'll get support from other first-gen students and learn about resources and tips to succeed as a Red Raider! This group is open to all students and will have its first meeting tomorrow, Friday October 11, from 11am-12pm. We will meet in the Student Enrichment Center located at 2533 15th Street Lubbock, Tx. Can’t make this one? Our second meeting will be on November 8th. If you have any questions, please contact Samantha Gonzalez (samantha.s.gonzalez@ttu.edu). Posted:

10/10/2024



Originator:

Samantha Gonzalez



Email:

Samantha.S.Gonzalez@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 10/11/2024



Location:

Student Enrichment Center, Sanfoka Suite 104



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental

