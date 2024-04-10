S. Sanchez MFA Lecture: "TRANSformation and Adornment: being fairied, then buried."

Friday October 4th at 2pm MCOM: 0157

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art

Statement from the Artist:





In my work, I explore the role of adornment in assigning power to bodies. Throughout history metalsmithing and practices of adornment functioned to distinguish those of high rank, nobility, and power. Using the precedent of adornment, I use metalsmithing, nose rings, and illustrations to assign power to queer bodies. My practice develops a personal visual language to create coded interactions within the queer and the queer/Latino diaspora. Using coded icons, unconventional septum jewelry, and adornment I seek to create artifacts of the present that designates status and power to marginalized bodies.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.