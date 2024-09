Kick off Banned Book Week with us virtually on Teams! We'll have everything from Mad Libs to "Guess That Banned Author," including ideas for celebrating throughout the week. You won't want to miss this! Contact us at psideltasigmatd@gmail.com for the link.

Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/20/2024



Originator:

Kenzie Mayes



Email:

macmayes@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 9/23/2024



Location:

Online through Teams



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization