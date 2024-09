Alpha Phi Omega- Beta Sigma is having their first pledge induction ceremony on September 20th at the Canterbury Episcopal Campus Ministry at 6:30pm. Current prospect or not are welcome to come!

9/20/2024



Bentley Geesaman



bgeesama@ttu.edu



N/A



6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

9/20/2024



Canterbury Episcopal Campus Ministry. 2407 16th Street, Lubbock TX



