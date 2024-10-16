Don't miss Obesity Research Institute’s Fall Seminar Series on Balancing the Scale: Navigating the Complex Interplay of Weight Loss Medications, Timed Eating, and Physical Activity. Part one of our three-part series will feature Dr. Deborah J. Clegg, Vice President for the Office of Research from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Dr. Clegg will present on Weight Loss Medications: The Largest Human Uncontrolled Trial! What We Know and What We Need to Learn! The in-person presentation will be on October 16th at TTU's Human Sciences Building in room 063 (basement) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Register now for the October 16th ORI Fall Seminar.

For more information on our fall series, please visit our ORI Fall Seminar Schedule.



