TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Don't miss the upcoming ORI's Fall Seminar Series on 10/16/2024!

Don't miss Obesity Research Institute’s Fall Seminar Series on Balancing the Scale: Navigating the Complex Interplay of Weight Loss Medications, Timed Eating, and Physical Activity. Part one of our three-part series will feature Dr. Deborah J. Clegg, Vice President for the Office of Research from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Dr. Clegg will present on Weight Loss Medications:  The Largest Human Uncontrolled Trial!  What We Know and What We Need to Learn! The in-person presentation will be on October 16th at TTU's Human Sciences Building in room 063 (basement) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

 

Register now for the October 16th ORI Fall Seminar. 

For more information on our fall series, please visit our ORI Fall Seminar Schedule


This event is brought to you by the Obesity Research Institute
Posted:
10/2/2024

Originator:
Alex Scoggin

Email:
Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu

Department:
Obesity Research Institute

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 10/16/2024

Location:
Human Sciences Building in room 063 (basement)


Categories