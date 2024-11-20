TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Don't miss the upcoming ORI's Fall Seminar Series on 11/20/2024!

Don't miss Obesity Research Institute’s Fall Seminar Series on Balancing the Scale: Navigating the Complex Interplay of Weight Loss Medications, Timed Eating, and Physical Activity. Our last in this Fall's series will feature Dr. Kembra Albracht-Schulte, Assistant Professor in the Kinesiology & Sport Management department and Director of the Nutrition, Exercise, & Translational (NExT) Medicine Laboratory at Texas Tech University. Dr. Albracht-Schulte will present on The Key Role of Physical Activity in the Era of Anti-Obesity Medications: Essential Benefits Beyond the Scale. The in-person presentation will be on November 20th at TTU's Human Sciences Building in room 063 (basement) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

 

Register now for the November 20th ORI Fall Seminar! 

For more information on our fall series, please visit our ORI Seminar Schedule


This event is brought to you by the Obesity Research Institute
Posted:
11/15/2024

Originator:
Alex Scoggin

Email:
Alex.Scoggin@ttu.edu

Department:
Obesity Research Institute

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Date: 11/20/2024

Location:
TTU's Human Sciences Building in room 063 (basement)


