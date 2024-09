Information Technology staff have located and resolved the issue preventing access to depts.ttu.edu websites. Thank you for your patience.

If you are still experiencing problems accessing these websites, please clear your browser cache and try again. If this does not resolve the problem, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also contact us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

9/19/2024



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





Categories

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements