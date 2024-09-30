Please join TTU Balkan Ensemble for their Fall Concert on Sept. 30, 8:00pm in Hance Chapel (17th & University), as they reprise their highly successful program from last April, a collaboration with two musicians from Turkey who live in Lubbock, with the focus being on songs in the Turkish language. The program is rounded out with music from Bulgaria and Greece.

FREE and open to the public!

Websites: http://vernacularmusiccenter.org

- https://www.instagram.com/vernacularmusiccenter/

- https://twitter.com/MusicVernacular

- https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPF44Ca2LY11FBz2xszI0vQ http://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/

- https://www.instagram.com/ttuschoolofmusic/

The mission of the Vernacular Music Center is to provide a center for in-depth and comparative research, study, teaching and advocacy on behalf of the world's vernacular musics and dance—their construction, history, and role in defining cultural life in human communities—in all cultures and historical periods. The VMC is dedicated to the study of the process by which music is taught and passed on within a community, as well as assisting in the ongoing cultivation of arts on the South Plains. The VMC partners with its 501c3 partner, the Roots Music Institute ( rootsmusicinstitute.com

