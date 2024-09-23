On average, Raider Red’s Food Pantry serves 100-125 student visitors per month and most Red Raiders do not understand what food insecurity means and all it covers. Food insecurity is not having enough food to eat that is safe and healthy to meet dietary needs as college students on a consistent basis. 1 in every 2 Red Raiders are facing food insecurity. Help donate priority food items to Raider Red’s Food Pantry throughout this week, Sept 23-27 at the SUB info desks as we celebrate September, Hunger Awareness Month in partnership with student government administration on Texas Tech campus. ___________________________________ Priority items: Peanut butter Rice, lentils, garbanzo beans, pinto beans (bagged) Toothpaste Toilet paper Sanitary pads Deodorant __________________________________ Other drop-off locations: SGA office 302 Food Pantry Doak Hall 117 Head to our website for online donations: https://linktr.ee/raiderredsfoodpantry For more information, contact: foodpantry@ttu.edu, (806)-742-1932 Posted:

9/23/2024



Mary Oyewole



maoyewol@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Date: 9/23/2024



SUB Information Desks, SGA Office 302, Doak Hall Rm 117



Departmental


