TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
“Help Feed Your Fellow Red Raiders” Campus Food Drive

On average, Raider Red’s Food Pantry serves 100-125 student visitors per month and most Red Raiders do not understand what food insecurity means and all it covers. Food insecurity is not having enough food to eat that is safe and healthy to meet dietary needs as college students on a consistent basis.  

1 in every 2 Red Raiders are facing food insecurity. Help donate priority food items to Raider Red’s Food Pantry throughout this week, Sept 23-27 at the SUB info desks as we celebrate September, Hunger Awareness Month in partnership with student government administration on Texas Tech campus. 

___________________________________ 

Priority items: 

  • Peanut butter 

  • Rice, lentils, garbanzo beans, pinto beans (bagged) 

  • Toothpaste 

  • Toilet paper 

  • Sanitary pads 

  • Deodorant 

__________________________________ 

Other drop-off locations: 

  • SGA office 302 

  • Food Pantry Doak Hall 117 

Head to our website for online donations: https://linktr.ee/raiderredsfoodpantry  

For more information, contact: foodpantry@ttu.edu, (806)-742-1932 

 

 
Posted:
9/23/2024

Originator:
Mary Oyewole

Email:
maoyewol@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 9/23/2024

Location:
SUB Information Desks, SGA Office 302, Doak Hall Rm 117

Categories