|
On average, Raider Red’s Food Pantry serves 100-125 student visitors per month and most Red Raiders do not understand what food insecurity means and all it covers. Food insecurity is not having enough food to eat that is safe and healthy to meet dietary needs as college students on a consistent basis.
1 in every 2 Red Raiders are facing food insecurity. Help donate priority food items to Raider Red’s Food Pantry throughout this week, Sept 23-27 at the SUB info desks as we celebrate September, Hunger Awareness Month in partnership with student government administration on Texas Tech campus.
___________________________________
__________________________________
Other drop-off locations:
|Posted:
9/23/2024
Originator:
Mary Oyewole
Email:
maoyewol@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 9/23/2024
Location:
SUB Information Desks, SGA Office 302, Doak Hall Rm 117
Categories