Join RISE for Shades of you next Tuesday from 1-3PM in the grassy area behind Red Raider Plaza. All materials to tie-dye will be provided. Learn about how the wellness wheel can impact your individual wellness.

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

10/1/2024



Originator:

Elizabeth Perry



Email:

eliperry@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 10/8/2024



Location:

Grassy Area Near Red Raider Plaza



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental

Student Organization