Join us for a memorable lunch experience at Skyviews Restaurant! We’re open Monday to Friday from 11 AM to 1 PM, offering a variety of delicious options. Enjoy our buffet for just $14.59, or opt for our lighter soup and salad selection for $11.29.

Skyviews is the ideal location for any occasion—whether you’re planning a meeting, catching up with friends, or sharing a special moment on a date. With breathtaking views of the Texas Tech campus, your meal will be as enjoyable as the atmosphere.

Stay updated on our events and special offers by following us at @ttuhrm and @ttuskyviewsrestaurant. Don’t miss out on these wonderful dining experiences!

We look forward to serving you for lunch at Skyviews!