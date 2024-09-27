TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
A Japanese Movie Night! (4PM, 9/27)
The Japanese Program hosts a Japanese movie night on Friday, September 27. We will be watching "The Boy and The Heron," the latest Ghibli movie directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Please come join us for fun weekend event at Qualia room in the basement of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures (CMLL) building. 
Posted:
9/25/2024

Originator:
Emi Tasho

Email:
etasho@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2024

Location:
CMLL Qualia (in basement)

Categories