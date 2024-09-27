|
The Japanese Program hosts a Japanese movie night on Friday, September 27. We will be watching "The Boy and The Heron," the latest Ghibli movie directed by Hayao Miyazaki. Please come join us for fun weekend event at Qualia room in the basement of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures (CMLL) building.
|Posted:
9/25/2024
Originator:
Emi Tasho
Email:
etasho@ttu.edu
Department:
CMLL
Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 9/27/2024
Location:
CMLL Qualia (in basement)
