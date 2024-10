With your help, Student Activities Board is looking forward to volunteering at Rainbow Room! We will be helping out and lending a hand to our community. So, if your looking for a way to get involved and serve, sign up on TECH CONNECT to reserve your spot today!

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/28/2024



Originator:

Amberlie Davis



Email:

amberlda@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/30/2024



Location:

Rainbow Room



