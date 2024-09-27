2nd Year MFA Graduate Student Group Exhibition

Artist Talk, September 27th 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Landmark Arts Galleries of the TTU School of Art

Each weekend during the 2nd Year MFA Student Group Exhibition (August 28-September 28), School of Art will be hosting lectures by the students whose artworks are included in the exhibition. This will include presentations about sculpture, performance art, screen prints, lithography, drawing, mixed media, ceramic works, found objects, installation and painting.

On Friday, September 27th, 12 PM - 1 PM please stop by and hear from the Kahsandra Williams (Sculpture student) and Joshua Mokry (Photography student).

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.