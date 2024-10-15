FMI Public Speaker Series — October 15

Common Law Liberalism: A New Theory of the Libertarian Society — John Hasnas

The Free Market Institute (FMI) welcomes John Hasnas, Ph.D. to Texas Tech University to deliver a public lecture on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The lecture will take place in the Student Union Building – Matador Room (15th St. & Akron Ave.), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

In conventional political philosophy, law is understood as consciously created rules that are a necessary mechanism for regulating the excesses of the free market. Although coercive in nature, law is seen as a necessary defense against anarchy. But is the situation that simple?

In his examination of the purpose and functioning of the legal system, based on his new book Common Law Liberalism: A New Theory of the Libertarian Society (Oxford University Press 2024), Prof. Hasnas challenges this false dichotomy, presenting a new theory of liberalism that demonstrates that the common law can serve as an effective alternative to traditional politically created legislation.

Event Parking will be available in TTU Visitor Lot R11 (south of the SUB). Visitors to the university may register their vehicles at the following link: TTU Visitor Parking Registration.

The event is free and open to TTU and the general public.

About the Speaker

John Hasnas is a professor of law (by courtesy) at Georgetown University Law Center, a professor of business at the McDonough School of Business, and Executive Director of the Institute for the Study of Markets and Ethics at Georgetown University. Prof. Hasnas has held previous appointments as associate professor of law at George Mason University School of Law, visiting associate professor of law at Duke University School of Law and the Washington College of Law at American University, and Law and Humanities Fellow at Temple University School of Law.

He has also been a visiting scholar at the Kennedy Institute of Ethics in Washington, DC and the Social Philosophy and Policy Center in Bowling Green, Ohio. He received his B.A. in Philosophy from Lafayette College, his J.D. and Ph.D. in Legal Philosophy from Duke University, and his LL.M. in Legal Education from Temple Law School. His scholarship concerns ethics and white collar crime, jurisprudence, and legal history.



For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.