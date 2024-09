If you are hosting any event outside on Texas Tech University campus you MUST get prior approval from the Outdoor Events Coordinating Committee. Please follow this link and fill out all necessary information: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/universitygrounds/GroundsUseRequestformEsign.pdf





Forms should be submitted at least two weeks prior to your event.





Please contact Campus Events, camusevents@ttu.edu if you have questions!