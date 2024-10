Join RISE at the Student Enrichment Center on October 18th for our October Lunch & Learn. Enjoy lunch while learning how to strengthen your personal network and support system. Discover ways to build connections, enhance social well-being, and access resources that promote a sense of belonging.

Don't

miss this opportunity to connect with fellow students and campus leaders!

See the rest of our October events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php





RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.